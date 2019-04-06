BJP launches attack on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on party veteran LK Advani

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on party veteran LK Advani.

Taking strong objection to Rahul's comments, Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj asserted that Advani is a father figure, adding that Rahul's words have hurt the party. She also asked Rahul to maintain the decorum of speech.

राहुल जी - अडवाणी जी हमारे पिता तुल्य हैं. आपके बयान ने हमें बहुत आहत किया है. कृपया भाषा की मर्यादा रखने की कोशिश करें. #Advaniji

Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech. #Advaniji — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 6, 2019

Swaraj took to Twitter saying, "Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech."

Addressing a poll rally at Chandrapur in Maharashtra on Friday, Rahul had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of humiliating Advani.

He had said, "BJP talks of Hinduism. In Hinduism, guru is supreme. It talks of guru-shishya tradition. Who is Modi's guru? Advani. Joota maar ke stage se utara (Advani was kicked out from stage)."

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal accused Rahul of lowering the dignity of the upcoming Lok Sabha election with his comments, adding that he is unaware of civilised behaviour. The BJP leader said that the Congress has lost all hope for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Taking to Twitter the BJP leader said that the Congress leaders have become agitated, adding that they don't even realise the words they are using. He added that Indian culture teaches a person the proper behaviour to talk to the elders. He also accused that the Congress chief uses abusive language.

कांग्रेस के नेता बौखला गए हैं, उनको यह भी ध्यान नही रहता कि की वह कैसे शब्दों का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। हमारे देश की एक सभ्यता है जहाँ बड़ों से उचित व्यवहार करना सिखाया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/ddB0Bbgwkx — Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 6, 2019

"Congress ke neta bokhla gaye hai. Unko yeh bhi dhyan nahi hai ki woh kaese shabdo ka upyog karrahe hai. Humari desh ki ek sabhyata hai jaha baro se uchith bwawahar karna sikhaya jaata hai. (Congress leaders has become agitated. They don't even realise the words they are using. The culture of our country teaches us the proper behaviour to talk to elders)," tweeted Goyal.

"It is unfortunate... The national president of a party who is trying to project himself as a future prime minister is using such indecent language. It is not a civilised way. It shows that the drama of hugging and then winking at colleagues in Parliament is their true face and the country has understood their hypocrisy. They have been exposed," Goyal said at a press conference at party headquarters.

Rahul's swipe at PM Modi over the treatment meted out to Advani followed the BJP patriarch's blog published on Thursday where he had said the BJP never considered its political adversaries as anti-national. The Congress chief's remark was a veiled reference to Advani not getting Lok Sabha poll ticket from Gandhinagar, from where the BJP has fielded party president Amit Shah instead.