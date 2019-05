Shantanu Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal's Bongaon, met with a road accident on Saturday near Jagulia.

Thakur has suffered injuries and has been rushed to Bongaon Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, efforts are also being made to shift him to a hospital in Kolkata.

Thakur is the youngest grandson of Binapani Devi, the matriarch of Matua community, who died in March 2019.

(This a breaking news. More to follow)