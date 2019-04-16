BJP may field Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur against Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal

BJP is likely to field Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. Sources told Zee Media that the BJP has also finalised its candidates for Sagar, Vidisha and Guna Lok Sabha constituencies in state.

Sources said that Ramakant Bhargav is likely to get BJP ticket from Vidisha, while Raj Bahadur Singh and K P Yadav are ahead in the race to get ticket from Sagar and Guna seats respectively.

Talking to Zee MP CG, Sadhvi Pragya said that if the BJP decides to field her from Bhopal then she is ready to contest against Digvijaya Singh. She said that Singh is not a challenge for her because she is a nationalist while the Congress leader speaks against the nation.

She also took a dig at Singh's visit to temple, saying that he is a fraud and people know his real face. When asked that if the BJP decides to give her ticket from Bhopal then the local leaders may oppose her candidature calling her 'outsider', Sadhvi Pragya said that she is not an 'outsider' as she has been living in Bhopal since she was 16-year-old.

Sadhvi pragya added that she has worked all across Bhopal as the organisation minister of ABVP. Sadhvi Pragya stressed that she is in touch with each and every family of Bhopal.

Sadhvi Pragya also blamed for hatching a conspiracy to keep her behind bars for six years. She remarked that everyone in Bhopal wants her to contest against Singh and defeat the Congress leader.

Sadhvi Pragya came to limelight in 2008 after her arrest for Malegaon blasts. Experts, however, maintain that BJP may not filed her from Bhopal because she is yet to be discharged by the special NIA court in Malegaon case.

Congress has not tasted victory in Bhopal since 1989. In 2014, the seat was won by Alok Sanjar of BJP with a margin of 3.7 lakh votes. But Congress' decision to field Digvijaya Singh has forced the BJP to come up with a leader who can defeat the veteran Congress leader. In last year's Assembly poll, Congress had won three out of eight assembly segments of Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, while the BJP had emerged victorious one five seats.

The Bhopal constituency covers assembly segments of Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal south west, Bhopal central, Govindpura, Huzur and Sehore.