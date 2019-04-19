close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP MP from Machhlishahr Ram Charitra Nishad joins Samajwadi Party

The BJP MP from Machhlishahr joined the Samajwadi Party in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

BJP MP from Machhlishahr Ram Charitra Nishad joins Samajwadi Party

LUCKNOW: In a big jolt to the BJP, its sitting Member from Parliament (MP) from the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency Ram Charitra Nishad joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday.

 MP

The BJP MP from Machhlishahr joined the Samajwadi Party in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Ram Charitra Nishad is a member of the 16th Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and has won from the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha election riding on the Narendra Modi wave.

Nishad was reportedly upset with the saffron leadership as he was denied ticket to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from his constituency.

It may be recalled that the BJP central leadership had declared VP Saroj as the party's official candidate from the Machhlishahr seat this time. 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Nishad had defeated Saroj, then a BSP leader, by a huge margin.

Saroj had quit BSP and joined the BJP last month and was given the ticket to contest the polls from the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha seat.

This reportedly didn't go well with Nishad and he decided to join the Samajwadi Party under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, the former UP chief minister.    

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Ram Charitra NishadMachhlishahr
Next
Story

Bhadrak Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT12M11S

Chunavi Thali: In Conversation with Hardik Patel, Leader, Congress