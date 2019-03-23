हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP releases list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha election 2019

Six names have been announced from Telangana, three from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Kerala and West Bengal.

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of candidates contesting from 11 Lok Sabha constituencies. Six names have been announced from Telangana, three from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Kerala and West Bengal.

Pradeep Choudhary will contest from Kairana Lok Sabha constituency while Bhola Singh from Bulandshahr.

Candidates:

Telangana 1, Adilabad (ST): Soyam Babu Rao 
Telangana 2, Peddaptile (SC): S. Kumar 1  
Telangana 5, Zahirabad: Banala Laxma Reddy 
Telangana 9, Hyderabad: Dr. Bhagwant Rao 
Telangana 10, Chelvella: B. Janardhan Reddy 
 Telangana 17, Khammam: Vasudev Rao 
Kerala 17, Pathanamthitta: K. Surendran 
Uttar Pradesh 2, Kairana: Pradeep Choudhary 
Uttar Pradesh 5, Nagina (SC): Dr. Yeshwant 
Uttar Pradesh 14, Bulandshahr (SC): Bhola Singh 
West Bengal 9, Jangipur: Mafuja Khatun

The latest list comes barely 24 hours after the party announced its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls containing 36 names, which included 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11. The list also announced names of six candidates for Maharashtra, five for Odisha and one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the general election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha. 

