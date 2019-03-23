BJP releases list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha election 2019

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of candidates contesting from 11 Lok Sabha constituencies. Six names have been announced from Telangana, three from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Kerala and West Bengal.

Pradeep Choudhary will contest from Kairana Lok Sabha constituency while Bhola Singh from Bulandshahr.

Candidates:

Telangana 1, Adilabad (ST): Soyam Babu Rao

Telangana 2, Peddaptile (SC): S. Kumar 1

Telangana 5, Zahirabad: Banala Laxma Reddy

Telangana 9, Hyderabad: Dr. Bhagwant Rao

Telangana 10, Chelvella: B. Janardhan Reddy

Telangana 17, Khammam: Vasudev Rao

Kerala 17, Pathanamthitta: K. Surendran

Uttar Pradesh 2, Kairana: Pradeep Choudhary

Uttar Pradesh 5, Nagina (SC): Dr. Yeshwant

Uttar Pradesh 14, Bulandshahr (SC): Bhola Singh

West Bengal 9, Jangipur: Mafuja Khatun

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the names of 11 candidates for the ensuing General Elections to the Parliamentary Constituency of different States. pic.twitter.com/VFAywxPzaQ — BJP (@BJP4India) March 23, 2019

The latest list comes barely 24 hours after the party announced its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls containing 36 names, which included 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11. The list also announced names of six candidates for Maharashtra, five for Odisha and one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the general election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha.