Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP releases list of 2 candidates for Lok Sabha poll, 9 for Assembly election in Odisha

Former BJP MP and founder of Utkal Bharat party Swain had resigned from the saffron party to float his own political outfit.

BJP releases list of 2 candidates for Lok Sabha poll, 9 for Assembly election in Odisha
File photo

Bhuwaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released a list of candidates for two parliamentary constituencies and nine Assembly constituencies in Odisha. 

The list includes Kharbela Swain, who returned to the BJP fold today, will contest from Kandhamal constituency. Former BJP MP and founder of Utkal Bharat party Swain had resigned from the saffron party to float his own political outfit.

Former Odisha DGP and DG CRPF Prakash Mishra will also contest from Cuttack constituency in Odisha. He joined the saffron party on Sunday.

