Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released a list of 24 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The list named eight candidates from Haryana, three from Madhya Pradesh, one from Odisha, four from Rajasthan and two from Uttar Pradesh.

The list also includes two candidates for Odisha Legislative Assembly elections and two candidates for the by-election to the Legislative Assembly for Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) and Nighasan (Uttar Pradesh).