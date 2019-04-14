close

BJP

BJP releases list of six candidates for Lok Sabha election 2019

The party named six candidates for the parliamentary election which includes Brijendra Singh for Hisar and Arvind Sharma for Rohtak.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its 20th list of candidates for Lok Sabha election 2019.

The party named six candidates for the parliamentary election which includes Brijendra Singh for Hisar and Arvind Sharma for Rohtak - both constituencies going to vote in the sixth phase. G S Damor from Ratlam (ST) and Chattar Singh Darbar from  Dhar (ST) were also named as candidates in Madhya Pradesh. Both constituencies vote in the seventh phase while Bishnu Datt Sharma has been named from Khajuraho where voting would take place in the fifth phase.

The BJP also named Jaskaur Meena from Rajasthan's Dausa (ST) constituency which votes in the fifth phase.

Apart from candidates for Lok Sabha election, BJP also named Pratush Kumar Mondal as its candidate from Uluberia Purba assembly constituency in West Bengal for the by-election here.

While the BJP is confident of a strong performance in the Lok Sabha election, especially in Hindi-speaking states of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan mentioned above, it is also looking at political inroads in West Bengal, a state where the party in a fierce tussle with Trinamool Congress.

