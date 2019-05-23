BJP repeats 2014 sweep in Gujarat, pockets all 26 seats; Amit Shah's debut from Gandhinagar a hit

Gujarat has remained saffron with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state in a repeat of its feat in 2014 General election. The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah has once again rejected the Congress.

In 2009, BJP registered victory in 15 seats and 11 seats were won by the Congress.

In the runner-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP named Narendra Modi, the three-time Chief Minister of Gujarat, as the prime ministerial candidate.

Out of 542 Lok Sabha seats in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a thumping victory in over 300 plus seats.

Soon after BJP scored a triple century, a tweet by the man of the hour - PM Modi - followed, in which he said, "India wins again."

Thank you India! The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us strength to work even harder to fulfil people's aspirations. I salute every BJP Karyakarta for their determination, perseverance & hardwork. They went home to home, elaborating on our development agenda. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Shah also in a series of tweets hailed the BJP's superb show in the Lok Sabha election as "victory of India" and said it is people's mandate against the Opposition's propaganda and personal attacks as well as their total rejection of politics of dynasty, appeasement and casteism.

"Thank you, India. Phir ek baar Modi sarkar," read one of his tweets.

फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार Thank You India. pic.twitter.com/kZC6YoXfdt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 23, 2019

He also said this victory is a "win of people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Conveying his greetings to the party workers on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said it was the relentless efforts of the party workers which strengthened the BJP at every booth of the country.

यह परिणाम विपक्ष द्वारा किये गये दुष्प्रचार, झूठ, व्यक्तिगत आक्षेप और आधारहीन राजनीति के विरुद्ध भारत का जनादेश है। आज का जनादेश यह भी दिखाता है कि भारत की जनता ने देश से जातिवाद, परिवारवाद और तुष्टिकरण को पूरी तरह से उखाड़ फेंककर विकासवाद और राष्ट्रवाद को चुना है। भारत को नमन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 23, 2019

Shah debuted in national election in 2019 and won Gandhinagar seat by a margin of over 5 lakh votes, thus surpassing the record of veteran party leader LK Advani.

Shah had replaced Advani, a six-time MP from Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, Advani conveyed his best wishes to PM Modi and Shah.

"Heartiest congratulations to Narendra Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in the elections," read a statement released by the senior party leader.

"Amit Shah as the BJP president and all the dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that the message of BJP reaches every voter of the country," he added.

He also complimented the electoral process for "successfully completing the election."

The 26 seats in Gujarat voted in the third phase of Lok Sabha election - April 23. The key constituencies are Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bardoli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kachchh, Kheda, Mahesana, Navsari, Panchmahal, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara and Valsad.

The 2019 Lok Sabha election was held between April to May 19 in seven phases.