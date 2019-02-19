BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is going to be Maharashtra’s first and only choice: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the BJP and Shiv Sena's decision to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections together "strengthens the NDA significantly" and the alliance is going to be Maharashtra’s "first and only choice."

"Our association with the Shiv Sena goes beyond politics. We are bound by a desire to see a strong and developed India. The decision to contest the polls together strengthens the NDA significantly. I am sure our alliance is going to be Maharashtra’s first and only choice," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Inspired by the vision of Atal Ji and Balasaheb Thackeray Ji, BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will continue working for the well-being of Maharashtra and ensuring the state once again elects representatives who are development oriented, non-corrupt and proud of India’s cultural ethos," he said.

In a joint press conference in Mumbai alongside BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formally announced the alliance between Shiv Sena and the BJP for the coming Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena will fight on 23 seats and BJP on 25 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, where 48 seats are at stake. The two parties have agreed to contest an equal number of seats in the Assembly polls.