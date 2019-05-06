BJP slams Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi over remarks against PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar on Sunday hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader slammed Modi after he targeted former premier Rajiv Gandhi over corruption.

Modi, taking a jibe at the Congress President at a rally in Uttar Pradesh`s Pratapgarh on Saturday, had said: "Your father was termed `Mr. Clean` by his courtiers but his life ended as `bhrashtachari` (corrupt) number 1."

Modi`s remark came following the Congress chief`s incessant attacks on him regarding allegations of corruption in the Rafale jet deal.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asked in tweets if Rahul Gandhi believes dynasty does not have to answer any question. Besides, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar targeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi so disturbed if integrity issues of the Rajiv Gandhi government are raised? Why did Ottavio Quattrocchi get kickbacks in Bofors? Who was the `Q` connection? No reply has come," Jaitley said.

"The dynasty can attack the integrity of India`s Prime Minister -- a man of utmost honesty. Does he believe that the dynasty does not have to answer any questions?" he asked.

Javadekar also made a series of tweets and said the abuses being hurled by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on the most popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects "dynastic arrogance".

"Instead of answering the questions raised, they are continuously abusing the PM. Let Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi say whether is it not true that former PM Rajiv Gandhi had justified the genocide of over 3,000 sikhs in 1984? Let Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi say whether it is not true that Rajiv Gandhi, who secured 400+ seats in 1984 was thrown out of power by the people of India in the next elections for corruption taint of Bofors?

"Let Rahul and Priyanka say whether it is not true that Bhopal Gas Tragedy prime accused Warren Anderson was provided an official plane to come to Delhi and then allowed to flee from India?

"Let Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi say whether it is not true that Bofors middleman Quattrocchi was allowed to flee the country? Let Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi say whether it is not true that in Bofors case despite the detection of money trail, further appeal was not made?

"Let Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi say whether it is not true that Rajiv Gandhi accepted that when Rs 100 was sent to poor only Rs 15 was received by them. Let Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi say whether it is not true that now Narendra Modi ji sends Rs 100 and the poor people gets Rs 100 into their bank accounts," he said.

The Congress leaders on Sunday described Modi as a "sick man" and "psychopath" a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rajiv Gandhi a "corrupt" politician.

Addressing a press conference here, party spokesperson Pawan Khera said Modi`s comments were provoked by fear of losing the elections, and he should be ashamed of himself for attacking Rajiv Gandhi, who "sacrificed his life for the country".

"You are behaving like a serial abuser, you are behaving like a sick man and you are behaving like a psychopath," he said.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi slammed Modi for his remarks.

"Modi ji, the battle is over. Your karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won`t protect you. All my love and a huge hug," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"The Prime Minister who insults martyrs by seeking vote in the name of their sacrifices yesterday crossed his limits by insulting the sacrifice of a noble man who gave his life for the country," Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

"The people of Amethi will reply as Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for them. Yes Modi ji, the country never forgives cheating," she said.