BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga allegedly detained by Kolkata police

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was allegedly detained by Kolkata police, hours after clashes erupted between BJP and Trinamool workers at Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday.

Bagga was picked up around 3 am on Wednesday and has been detained at New Market Police station in Kolkata, sources told Zee News. He has not yet been arrested. The case is being examined. A purported image of Bagga, sitting inside the police station, was widely shared by BJP members on Twitter and Facebook. (Zee News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the image)

BJP's IT in-charge Amit Malviya alleged that several BJP leaders, including Bagga, were detained in a midnight crackdown on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's instructions.

“Mamata Banerjee ordered a midnight crack down on several BJP leaders in Kolkata, who were picked up in the middle of night, without due process of law being followed. Tajinder Bagga and several others are now in TMC’s illegal detention. #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga,” he tweeted.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted, “Kolkata police has arrested @TajinderBagga at 3:00 am. His fault? Tried to save democracy in Bengal.”

“Came to know that @TajinderBagga is lodged in police station at #Kolkata after being picked from his hotel at 4 am.The @MamataOfficial is not even ready to accept that her days are numbered. She has resorted to lowest kind of politics,she has faith in violence,” tweeted Aijaz Hussain, BJP National Vice President and Incharge West Bengal BJP Youth Wing (BJYM).

The situation continued to remain tense in West Bengal where violent clashes ensued between ruling Trinamool and Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Tuesday. While BJP will hold a dharna against the attack on Shah's roadshow in Kolkata at New Delhi, Trinamool will hold a protest rally against the BJP over the destruction of Bengali philosopher and social reformist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue in Kolkata on Wednesday.