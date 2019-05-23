close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

BJP takes big lead in MP, Sadhvi Pragya says victory of 'dharma'

She also thanked the party workers and people of Bhopal for supporting her in the entire election campaign.

BJP takes big lead in MP, Sadhvi Pragya says victory of &#039;dharma&#039;

Bhopal: In a major setback to the Congress, the BJP has taken a massive lead in 28 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, with Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, on Thursday thanking voters for their support.

Speaking to the media outside the BJP office here, she said: "Dharm ki jeet hogi, adharm ka nash hoga (it will be victory of faith and defeat of those who are against it)."

She also thanked the party workers and people of Bhopal for supporting her in the entire election campaign.

The counting of ballots started at 8 a.m. in 51 district headquarters of the state`s 29 parliamentary constituencies. 

Sadhvi Pragya took a big lead against her nearest rival former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh by over 70,000 votes. Besides Digvijaya Singh, Congress senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was also trailing from his Guna Lok Sabha seat by over 53,000 votes.

The only good news for the Congress came from Chhindwara where Chief Minister Kamal Nath`s son Nakul Kamal Nath was leading by over 34,000 votes.

The Congress came to power in the state last December after it won the state Assembly elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019BJPMadhya Pradesh lok sabha election results 2019Sadhvi PragyaSadhvi Pragya Singh ThakurBhopal lok sabha election results 2019
Next
Story

Urmila Matondkar alleges discrepancy in signatures on EVM form

Must Watch

PT7M17S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day