BJP will launch 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' poll campaign on Sunday for Lok Sabha election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its campaign, Vijay Sankalp Sabha (Pledge for Victory), on Sunday for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party will address 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in different Lok Sabha constituencies of the country on Sunday and Tuesday. The BJP will launch "ground strike" against "abusers of security forces", added Naqvi.

While Shah will address a rally in Agra on Sunday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address the campaign meeting in Lucknow, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address the meeting in Nagpur and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the meeting in Patna on Sunday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda in Sambhal, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Bareli, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar in Bhilwara, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot in Ujjain and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Cuttack.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will address a rally in Gwalior on Sunday, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani will carry out the campaign in Kanpur, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Hyderabad, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Rampur, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the meeting in Bhopal and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will address the meeting in Agra.

Naqvi said that through the 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha', BJP will inform the people about the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for prosperity, dignity, and security of the country during the last five years.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Moradabad, Rajnath Singh in Delhi, Sushma Swaraj in Ghaziabad, Ravi Shankar Prasad in West Bengal, JP Nadda in Shahjahanpur, and Piyush Goyal in Tamil Nadu.

Other leaders like Prakash Javadekar will address the rally in Pune on Tuesday, Thawarchand Gehlot in Tehri Garhwal, Dharmendra Pradhan in Balasore, Narendra Singh Tomar in Muraina, Smriti Irani in Bhadohi-Jaunpur, Nirmala Sitharaman in Uddupi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Amroha, Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Puri and Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi and Gandhinagar.

with ANI inputs