Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday joined Congress in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi. She may be named as the party candidate from Bombay North.

Rahul welcomed Urmila to the party in the presence of Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora, party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi and Randeep Surjewala. The actor thanked them for the welcome. "I am grateful to Congress president Rahul ji for the warm welcome. Today is an important day because I am taking my first step in active politics. My personality and thinking is based on Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," she said. "I was always taught the values of freedom, of our constitution and of our democracy. Today, there are too many questions on the minds of people and it is for this that I have joined politics."

Urmila admitted that political parties may invite Bollywood celebrities for their glamour and fan following but said that it is not the case with her. "It is not incorrect to think on those lines but let me assure everyone that I have joined Congress for what the party stands for and to serve my country."

Deora thanked Urmila and spoke highly of her achievements. "I have known Urmila ji for years. She is not just one of India's finest artists but also someone who is extremely opinionated on what is happening in India currently," he said.