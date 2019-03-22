हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mayawati

BSP releases first list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha election

Kunwar Danish Ali, who recently quit Janta Dal-Secular to join BSP, has been fielded from Amroha while party MLA Ruchi Veera will contest from Anola. 

File photo

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh. The list contains names of 11 candidates who will be contesting the elections. 

Haji Fajarlurahman: Saharanpur
Maluk Nagar: Bijnaur
Girish Chandra: Nagina
Kunwar Danish Ali: Amroha
Haji Mohammad Yakub: Meerut
Satbir Nagar: Gautambudhnagar
Yogesh Verma: Bulandshahar
Ajit Baliyan: Aligadh
Manoj Kumar Soni: Agra
Rajvir Singh: fatehpur Sikri
Ruchi Veera: Anola
 

 

