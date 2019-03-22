BSP releases first list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha election

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh. The list contains names of 11 candidates who will be contesting the elections.

Kunwar Danish Ali, who recently quit Janta Dal-Secular to join BSP, has been fielded from Amroha while party MLA Ruchi Veera will contest from Anola.

BSP first list for Lok Sabha poll-UP pic.twitter.com/9reqP0aJn0 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 22, 2019

Haji Fajarlurahman: Saharanpur

Maluk Nagar: Bijnaur

Girish Chandra: Nagina

Kunwar Danish Ali: Amroha

Haji Mohammad Yakub: Meerut

Satbir Nagar: Gautambudhnagar

Yogesh Verma: Bulandshahar

Ajit Baliyan: Aligadh

Manoj Kumar Soni: Agra

Rajvir Singh: fatehpur Sikri

Ruchi Veera: Anola

