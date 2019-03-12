हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

BSP's Varanasi candidate against PM Narendra Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha poll joins BJP

Vijay Prakash Jaiswal, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, who contested and lost against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BSP&#039;s Varanasi candidate against PM Narendra Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha poll joins BJP
File photo

New Delhi: Vijay Prakash Jaiswal, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, who contested and lost against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

