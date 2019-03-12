New Delhi: Vijay Prakash Jaiswal, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, who contested and lost against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Narendra Modi
BSP's Varanasi candidate against PM Narendra Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha poll joins BJP
File photo