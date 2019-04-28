Burger vendor, Ravinder Pal Singh, to contest as independent candidate from Punjab's Ludhiana seat

A burger vendor is all set to contest as an independent candidate from the Ludhiana constituency for the Lok Sabha election, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

The vendor, Ravinder Pal Singh, claims that he is unable to put up big posters, adding that his mode of campaigning is a two-wheeler, his scooter.

If elected, he plans to take on the "education mafia and ensure a good education for poor people".

"If I'm elected I'll take on the education mafia and ensure a good education for poor people. I'm unable to put up big posters, I'm only campaigning on my scooter but I'm confident," Singh told ANI.

According to his affidavit, Singh has studied till class 8 from a Mohali school in Punjab. He filed his affidavit on April 24 (Wednesday).

The affidavit reads that he has one criminal case, pending, against him. Singh announced that his income per annum is Rs 2.25 lakh and the total amount of his assets is Rs 1.70 lakh.

The Ludhiana constituency goes to polls on May 19 in the seventh and last phase of the general election. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The candidates from other parties are-- Mahesh Inder Singh from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party, Ravneet Singh from Congress and Tej Pal Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).