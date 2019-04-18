close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Burqa-clad women indulging in fake voting, alleges BJP Amroha MLA

A BJP MLA in Amroha district has alleged that "burqa-clad women" are indulging in fake voting in his constituency, a charge denied by the district magistrate.

Burqa-clad women indulging in fake voting, alleges BJP Amroha MLA
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Lucknow: A BJP MLA in Amroha district has alleged that "burqa-clad women" are indulging in fake voting in his constituency, a charge denied by the district magistrate.

The party's Hasanpur legislator Mahendra Singh Khargvanshi claimed that he had reports of such bogus voting from at least three polling booths in his constituency.

"In Hasanpur, on three polling booths (85, 86 and 87) our booth-level party workers have informed me that Burqa-clad women are indulging in fake voting," he told PTI. 

He said he has informed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police about this. "And, I have been told that they are looking into this."

When contacted, Amroha District Magistrate Umesh Mishra denied any "fake voting" was taking place.

"There is no fake voting. Only genuine voters are allowed to cast their votes, after their identity is thoroughly checked. We are continuously on the move, and there are no such complaints," he said.

He added that women security personnel have also been deployed and the polling parties are keeping a close watch on the voting process. 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
