Campaigning ends for 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls in Chandigarh; It's Kirron Kher vs Pawan Kumar Bansal here

Campaigning ended on Friday for the Union Territory of Chandigarh which has only one parliamentary constituency, formed prior to the 1967 election. The Union Territory is all set for a triangular contest.

While the BJP has retained its outgoing MP Kirron Kher, who is banking on Modi`s popularity, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan, a rebel BJP MP who had supported Kher in the previous Lok Sabha election.

On the other hand, Congress nominee and former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal is also in the fray from Chandigarh, which has 6.20 lakh voters.

Kirron Kher was elected as the Member of Parliament from the constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, after bagging 1,91,362 votes and defeating INC candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal of Congress who got 1,21,720 votes in the 2014 polls.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gul Kirat Panag, on the other hand, got 108,679 votes.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP got 42.2% of the votes, while Congress managed 26.8%, AAP 24% and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 3.5% of votes.

Kher who has been renominated by the BJP as the party's candidate from Chandigarh will be looking to maintain the winning streak against Pawan Kumar Bansal and Harmohan Dhawan.