Lok Sabha election 2019

Campaigning for four parliamentary constituencies ends in Himachal Pradesh

On the last day of campaigning, Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Solan, which is a town in Himachal Pradesh. 

Campaigning for four parliamentary constituencies ends in Himachal Pradesh
File Image

Campaigning ended on Friday for four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. 

On the last day of campaigning, Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Solan, which is a town in Himachal Pradesh. 

Gandhi slammed the Modi government for its decision to implement demonetisation, saying: "Demonetisation was one of the biggest blows to India`s economy but Prime Minister Modi does not realise his mistakes. He is always in his own world and does not listen to well-informed people."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah also campaigned in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. 

In BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, all eyes are now on two `prestige` seats -- Mandi and Hamirpur -- in a battle of supremacy between two BJP leaders, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his two-time predecessor Prem Kumar Dhumal, who has been almost marginalised in state politics after a humiliating defeat in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Dhumal is trying to ensure a four-in-a-row victory for his son Anurag Thakur, former chief of the state and national cricket bodies, from his Hamirpur bastion with a record margin this time.

In Mandi, Chief Minister Thakur`s prestige is at stake to retain the seat as incumbent MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, known for his proximity to the Chief Minister, is facing anti-incumbency.

The main contest is between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

