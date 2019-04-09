Case registered against BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for alleged violation of model code of conduct

A non Cognizable Offence Information Report has been registered against sitting BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Non Cognizable Offence Information Report registered against sitting BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC). (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bIGOXIf5QY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2019

The BJP MP filed his nomination papers on Monday and it is learnt that more than 100 vehicles were present in his cavalcade when he went to file his nomination papers from his office. Sakshi Maharaj was asked to show the pass of the vehicles present in his cavalcade but he was able to show the passes of only 13 vehicles. As a result of this, the case was registered against the Unnao MP for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Meanwhile, a show-cause notice was issued against Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief and Jabalpur candidate Rakesh Singh for allegedly violating the MCC.

The notice was issued after Singh allegedly took more than five people to the returning officer`s room while filing nomination. A First Information Report (FIR) has also been registered by District Administration against eight people in this regard.

Singh had filed his nomination in the presence of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Jabalpur.

Polling in Madhya Pradesh will take place in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 23.