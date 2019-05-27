CBI refuses to allow extra time to former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar, may issue fresh summons: Sources

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday refused to allow more time to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who refused to appear before the agency for questioning in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Sources told Zee Media that the central agency is in no mood to allow more time to Kumar and may issue fresh summons asking him to appear before its officers for further questioning.

The development was reported hour after Kumar skipped the CBI summons in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, and instead sought seven days time to appear before the investigating agency.

Kumar, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police, was summoned to the city's CBI headquarters in CGO Complex at 10.30 AM for questioning.

However, he sent a letter seeking a week's time, stating that he was on leave.

Two CID officials went to the CBI office in Salt Lake and delivered Kumar's letter.

"He was summoned by the CBI for questioning today, but he did not appear and instead sent a letter stating he was on leave. The agency will decide about the future course of action in the case," a CBI official told reporters.

Kumar, who is accused of tampering evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam, was interrogated by the central agency for five consecutive days in Shillong back in February.

In a new twist to the case, the West Bengal government on Sunday reinstated Kumar as Additional Director General, CID a post from which he was shunted out by the Election Commission and sent on central deputation on May 15.

The state government in a notification said that Kumar was being reinstated as the model code of conduct had expired.

On the other hand, the CBI issued a lookout notice against Kumar and directed all the airports and immigration authorities to prevent him from leaving the country and intimate the agency about any such move.

The CBI also served notices on the former top cop at his residence and his office summoning him to be present at its Salt Lake office at 10.30 AM on Monday.

The Supreme Court had on May 17 withdrawn the protection from arrest granted to Kumar by its February 5 order.

The top court, however, gave him seven days time to approach a competent court for relief.

The CBI is seeking custodial interrogation of Kumar as he was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police that probed the Saradha scam before the central agency took over the case.

(With Agency inputs)