Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' so loudly that it's heard in West Bengal: Amit Shah in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday urged the people here to chant `Jai Shri Ram` loudly enough to be heard in West Bengal, in an apparent dig at TMC president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As the crowd began shouting `Jai Shri Ram,` Shah said: "Brothers, Narendra Bhai (Narendra Modi) has come here after winning 26 seats of Gujarat. Please chant `Jai Shri Ram` so loudly that this sound reaches West Bengal."

A controversy had erupted during the election campaign for Lok Sabha polls when a purported video of Chief Minister Banerjee showed her getting down from her car and venting her anger at the people who shouted `Jai Shri Ram` on seeing her. The video went viral on social media. Some people were also arrested for raising the religious slogan.

Shah during his election rallies had frequently criticised Banerjee for action against `devotees` of Ram and the people who shouted `Jai Shri Ram` slogan.

Reminding the people that from this place Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his journey, Shah said: "After becoming NDA leader, today Narendra Modi has come out from Delhi and this is the place from where BJP and Narendra Modi started this journey."

Shah also expressed his condolences over Surat`s fire tragedy."People have come here to welcome us but due to Surat tragedy in which 22 kids lost their lives, we should offer condolences to their spirit. We should also pray to God for them and their family," he said.

He also thanked the people of Gujarat for BJP`s clean sweep in the state in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls."I want to thank the people as the national president of BJP. Both the elections of 2014 and 2019 were fought under the leadership of Narendra Modi in which Gujarat gave us 26 seats both the times," said Shah.

He also thanked the people for electing him as Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar. Shah claimed that riots in Gujarat stopped after Modi became the Chief Minister of the state.

"In 2001, when Narendra Modi became Chief Minister, the BJP was strong but after that `Vikas Yatra` started. It has today reached entire India. Earlier, Gujarat was known for riots but after he became the Chief of Minister of the state, the riots stopped. Corruption and `Goondaraj` came to an end," he said.

Shah also praised Prime Minister Modi for giving a `befitting reply` to terrorism."Terrorism started after 1990. People felt that there should be a leader who gives them a reply. Narendra Modi came and not once but twice he gave a befitting reply to terrorism," he said.

"On behalf of BJP, I thank the people of Gujarat and extend greetings to Narendra Modi for taking India to the top," said Shah.

