Chhattisgarh's naxal-hit Bastar to go to polls on April 11, seven candidates in fray

The stage is set for April 11 Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Bastar where at least seven candidates are in the fray for the seat. In Chhattisgarh, which has a total of 11 seats, — only Bastar will go to polls on April 11. The total number of polling booths set up in Bastar is 1,878.

Bastar is composed of eight assembly segments - Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.

Polling in Bastar will take place on April 11 between 7am and 5pm.



Gender Number of electorates Percentage of electorates Male 6,62,355 48.07% Female 7,15,550 51.93% Others 41 --

"Of the 1 879 polling booths in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, 741 have been marked hypersensitive. Of these, 93 polling booths are in Bastar district, 68 in Kondagaon, 71 in Narayanpur, 157 in Dantewada, 129 in Bijapur and 223 in Sukma," the poll official told news agency PTI.

In view of Maoist threat, 289 polling stations were relocated to safer places, the official added.

As per figures with the Election Commission, a total of 13,77,946voters, including 6,62,355 men, 7,15,550 women and 41 third gender persons, will be eligible to exercise their franchise in Bastar.