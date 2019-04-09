हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bastar

Chhattisgarh's naxal-hit Bastar to go to polls on April 11, seven candidates in fray

Polling in Bastar will take place on April 11 between 7am and 5pm. 

Chhattisgarh&#039;s naxal-hit Bastar to go to polls on April 11, seven candidates in fray
File photo (PTI)

The stage is set for April 11 Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Bastar where at least seven candidates are in the fray for the seat. In Chhattisgarh, which has a total of 11 seats, — only Bastar will go to polls on April 11. The total number of polling booths set up in Bastar is 1,878.

Bastar is composed of eight assembly segments - Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.

Polling in Bastar will take place on April 11 between 7am and 5pm. 
 

Gender Number of electorates Percentage of electorates
Male 6,62,355 48.07%
Female 7,15,550 51.93%
Others 41 --

"Of the 1 879 polling booths in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, 741 have been marked hypersensitive. Of these, 93 polling booths are in Bastar district, 68 in Kondagaon, 71 in Narayanpur, 157 in Dantewada, 129 in Bijapur and 223 in Sukma," the poll official told news agency PTI.

In view of Maoist threat, 289 polling stations were relocated to safer places, the official added. 

As per figures with the Election Commission, a total of 13,77,946voters, including 6,62,355 men, 7,15,550 women and 41 third gender persons, will be eligible to exercise their franchise in Bastar. 

Tags:
BastarChhattisgarhBastar NaxalLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Rajnikanth wants BJP to fulfil promise of river-linking project if it wins election

Must Watch

PT8M4S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 09, April, 2019