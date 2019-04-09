Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. This constituency is reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes.

Chhota Udaipur constituency covers seven assembly segments – Halol, Chhota Udaipur, Jetpur, Sankheda, Dabhoi, Padra and Nandod.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ramsinh Rathwa, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of over 1.79 lakh votes. He had defeated Naranbhai Rathwa of the Indian National Congress (INC). Ramsinh Rathwa had secured 607916 votes while Naranbhai Rathwa got 428187 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 71.71 percent across 1979 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Prof. Arjun Rathwa of the Aam Aadmi Party and Vasava Prafulbhai Devjibhai of the Janata Dal (United).

In the year 2009, Ramsinh Rathwa of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting over just 26 thousand votes against INC'S Naranbhai Rathwa. While Ramsinh Rathwa got 353534 seats, Naranbhai Rathwa secured 326536 seats.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Prakashbhai Bhil of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Vasava(Bhil) Vitthalbhai Venibhai who was an Independent.