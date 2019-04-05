हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Chitradurga Lok Sabha Constituency

Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments.

Chitradurga Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. Chitradurga constituency is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes.

Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments –  Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Sira and Pavagada.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, B N Chandrappa of the Indian National Congress – won by a margin of over 1 lakh votes. He had defeated Janardhana Swamy of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chandrappa had secured 467511 votes while Swamy got 366220 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 66.07 percent across 2081 polling stations.

Other candidates in the fray were Gullihatty.D.Shekhar of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Mohana Dasari of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, Janardhana Swamy of the BJP, won by a margin of 1.35 lakh votes. He defeated Dr. B Thippeswamy of the INC. While Swamy secured 370920 votes Thippeswamy managed to get 235349 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were M Rathnakar of the Janata Dal (Secular) and M Jayanna of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

