Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan.

Formed prior to the elections of 1952, one each of its legislative assembly segments are reserved for the SC and ST categories respectively.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Chittorgarh parliamentary constituency are - Mavli, Vallabh Nagar, Kapasan (SC), Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri and Pratapgarh (ST).

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 17.

CP Joshi of the BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, poling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states. In the 4th phase, polling will be held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituemcies of Rajasthan.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Joshi got 703236 votes and defeated Girija Vyas of the Congress party who got 386379 votes in her favour.

In 2009 elections, Vyas had bagged the seat on the Congress ticket.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded its sitting MP CPJoshi from this seat, while the Congress has nominated Gopal Singh Idwa as its candidate here.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.