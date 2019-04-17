Choose between enemies and guardians of India this election: Ramdev

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday highlighted that the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be a contest to decide between India's enemies and guardians. Lending his support to Narendra Modi, he added that the country is only safe in the hands of the BJP leader.

Ramdev took potshots at opposition parties galore as he asked voters in the country to choose between right and wrong this election season. He said that while Narendra Modi has a number of achievements in the last five years, the opposition lacks a firm plan which could help the country and its people. "The people of the country have to decide if they want to send the enemies of the country to Parliament and those who have no vision but are acclaimed only in abusing the Prime Minister," he said. "The issue of security is very important and it is not just the security of the country but that of farmers, agriculture and our culture. I see no one except Narendra Modi who can best ensure security."

Targeting Congress without actually naming the party, Ramdev also said that Narendra Modi has worked with any ulterior motive in the past five years. "He (Narendra Modi) has no family, no house of his own. He is a fakir. Saltanato mein zamana guzar gaya (the country has seen generations of being under dynastic rule)," he said.

Ramdev also said that it had become a fashion of sorts to target Hindutva. "Some people abuse Hindutva. They are now realising that those who speak of Hindus positively will govern. At least they have realised, even if due to electoral compulsions, that Hindus cannot be sidelined."

Ramdev has often expressed his support for the BJP although he has steered clear of politics. Previously, he had said that he would not want to predict the result of Lok Sabha election 2019. "The situation is unclear. There's a political battle fight going on inside the country. Who will win the political field, we cannot say anything. But this battle will be terrific." (Read report here)