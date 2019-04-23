Churu Lok Sabha Constituency

Bikaner Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April May 6.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Churu constituency covers eight assembly segments – Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh, Sujangarh, Nohar and Bhadra.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Kaswan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a huge margin of over 2.94 lakh votes. He had defeated Abhinesh Maharshi of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Kaswan had secured 595756 votes while Maharshi got 301017 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 54.54 percent across 1859 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Pratap Singh of the Indian National Congress and Krishan Kumar Saran of the Aam Aadmi Party

In the year 2009, Ram Singh Kaswan of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 12 thousand votes against Rafique Mandelia of the Indian National Congress. While Kaswan got 376708 seats, Mandelia secured 364268 seats.

Other members in the fray were Budh Ram Saini of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Salim Gujar who was an Independent.