Commenting on Arvind Kejriwal a 'wastage of time,' says Union Minister Harsh Vardhan at India Ka DNA conclave

New Delhi: At Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave held on Monday, Science and Technology Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said categorically said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has never spoken to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and added that commenting on Delhi chief minister "is a wastage of time" and added that Kejriwal has "degenerated the political discourse."

Arvind Kejriwal is the current CM of Delhi and Dr Harsh Vardhan was fielded against him by BJP in 2013 assembly election.

Of Congress and AAP's impending alliance in Delhi for the national election, the union minister said that he wants the alliance to happen as his party will definitely defeat them. "I personally wanted AAP and Congress alliance as it will give immense satisfaction in defeating them if they are together than if they fight separately."

Highlighting how India has developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the environment sector, he said, "India has rediscovered its DNA under Narendra Modi. India is on course to meet all the international parameters on environment. The PM has been awarded several times by various international organisation for good work in improving and cleaning the environment."

"The country is with Narendra Modi. On his appeal lakhs of people added chowkidar to their social media handles. So the mood of the country is clear," he added, alluding to the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign started by PM Modi recently.

Dr Harsh Vardhan further said, "Every honest Indian is a nationalist. I have seen Narendra Modi for the last 40 years. I have seen him as a chief minister for 13 years and in the last five years, I have seen him as the prime minister of India. He works tirelessly and selflessly for the country."

On the debate to provide statehood to Delhi, he said, "Only the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government introduced the bill for full statehood to Delhi. However, that bill lapsed. But can you hand over a state to a lawless and anarchic government?"

"I have never taken a decision on my role in the party. Whatever responsibility the party assigns to me, I will accept it and give my best," he also said.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee conducted nuclear tests and added Jai Vigyan to the slogan - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. Now Modiji has added Jai Anusandhan to it. Modiji wants India to be one of the strongest in science and technology and we are all committed towards achieving it," Dr Harsh Vardhan added at last.