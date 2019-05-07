close

Computer Baba performs 'Hatyog' for Digvijaya Singh's victory in Bhopal

It is interesting to note that Computer Baba has now switched side and is campaigning for Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

Computer Baba, who was granted status of minister when Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday arrived at the ground of Saifia College in Bhopal along with thousands of saints to undertake Hatyog for the victory of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

It is interesting to note that Computer Baba is no longer with the BJP and is campaigning for Digvijaya for the ongoing Lok Sabha poll. Talking to ANI, he said, "BJP sarkaar 5 saal mein Ram Mandir bhi nahi bana paayi. Ab Ram Mandir nahi toh Modi nahi." (BJP remained in power for five years but it failed to construct Ram Temple, so when there is no Ram Mandir then there should be no Narendra Modi too.)

Digvijaya Singh, who is Congress' candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, also arrived at Saifia College to perform 'pooja' in the presence of Computer Baba.

It is learnt that about 5,000-7,000 sadhus will perform pooja for the next three days and pray for Digvijaya's victory against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of BJP. The saints will perform hawan, bhajan and kirtan besides various kinds of yogas meant for specific purposes. 

Computer Baba, whose real name is Namdeo Das Tyagi, said that hundreds of saints will go across Bhopal singing bhajans and appealing people to vote for Singh. 

Talking about Sadhvi Pragya, Computer Baba said that it would be wrong to call Pragya a Sadhvi only because she wears saffron clothes. He added that Sadhvi Pragya is charge of being involved in terror activites and she is a murder accused.

Computer Baba praised Digvijaya Singh and said the former Madhya Pradesh CM was a true Narmada Bhakt and the sadhus will support those who undertook Narmada Parikrama and not those who were on jail yatra, an apparent reference to circumambulation of river Narmada by the Congress leader and the years spent behind bars by Sadhvi Pragya.

Polling in Bhopal will take place in the sixth phase on May 12. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 23.

