Congress' abuses are my badge of honour: PM Narendra Modi at Wardha rally

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Congress and said that their abuses are ornaments for him. The Prime Minister was speaking at a rally in Maharashtra's Wardha.

Replying to Congress' 'chowkidar of toilets' remark, PM Modi said, "Two days ago, a Congress leader said that Modi has only made a vigil on the toilet. Isn't this language insulting to those who are engaged in cleanliness."

He lauded ISRO scientists for the successful launch of EMISAT satellite and said, "I would like to congratulate our space scientists and ISRO for their achievement."

"Do you need people who are heroes of the country or people who have become heroes in Pakistan. Do you want proof or you want to take pride in the evidence," PM Modi asked.

He spoke about infighting in NCP and said that the party is slipping from Sharad Pawar's grip. Pawar decided against contesting election sensing the unfavourable situation, he added.

"The alliance between Congress and NCP in Maharashtra is like Khumbhkaran. They sleep for six months when in power, gets up and goes to sleep again after eating public money," PM Modi said.

Blasting on the Opposition, the Prime Minister asked the people of the nation, "You want India's heroes or those who became heroes in Pakistan."