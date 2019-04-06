Congress and its allies want a prime minister in Delhi, another in J&K: PM Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked Congress and said that its allies want two prime ministers - one in Delhi and the other one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally in Nanded, Maharashtra, PM Modi said, "Congress and its allies want two PMs, one in Delhi, another in J&K."

He said that the present situation of Congress is just like the sinking ship Titanic. "Whoever was sitting with Congress in the ship, are either sinking or trying to save themselves by running away," he added.

The Prime Minister, who was in Maharashtra today for poll campaigning, will visit West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur on Sunday.

He will address public meetings at Rash Mela Maidan in Bengal's Cooch Behar, at Girls School Ground in Tripura's Udaipur and another one in Manipur's Imphal.