Congress fields boxer Vijender Singh from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat

New Delhi: The Congress party on Monday announced to field boxer Vijender Singh as its candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat.
Singh is pitted against BJP`s sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri and the Aam Aadmi Party`s (AAP) Raghav Chadha.
In 2014 Lok Sabha poll, Bidhuri had registered the victory by a margin of over one lakh votes.
He defeated Col Devinder Sehrawat.
Earlier in the day, Singh has resigned from the Haryana Police.
Delhi, where 7 Parliamentary seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 12.
The results will be announced on May 23.