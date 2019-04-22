Congress fields boxer Vijender Singh from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat

New Delhi: The Congress party on Monday announced to field boxer Vijender Singh as its candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Singh is pitted against BJP`s sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri and the Aam Aadmi Party`s (AAP) Raghav Chadha.

In 2014 Lok Sabha poll, Bidhuri had registered the victory by a margin of over one lakh votes.

He defeated Col Devinder Sehrawat.

Earlier in the day, Singh has resigned from the Haryana Police.

Delhi, where 7 Parliamentary seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 12.

The results will be announced on May 23.