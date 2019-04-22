close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Congress fields boxer Vijender Singh from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat

Vijender Singh is pitted against BJP`s sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri 

Congress fields boxer Vijender Singh from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat

New Delhi: The Congress party on Monday announced to field boxer Vijender Singh as its candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Singh is pitted against BJP`s sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri and the Aam Aadmi Party`s (AAP) Raghav Chadha.

In 2014 Lok Sabha poll, Bidhuri had registered the victory by a margin of over one lakh votes.

 

He defeated Col Devinder Sehrawat. 

Earlier in the day, Singh has resigned from the Haryana Police. 

Delhi, where 7 Parliamentary seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 12. 

The results will be announced on May 23. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Vijender SinghCongressSouth Delhi
Next
Story

Full list of candidates going to polls in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Must Watch

PT8M19S

DNA Analysis on Rahul Gandhi's Rafale remark