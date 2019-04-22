close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sheila Dikshit

Congress fields Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi seat, Maken gets New Delhi

It was rumoured that Sheila Dikshit was keen on contesting from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat but JP Agarwal has been chosen as the candidate from there.

Congress fields Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi seat, Maken gets New Delhi
File photo

New Delhi: Congress on Monday announced a list of its six candidates who will contest Lok Sabha election 2019 from Delhi with former CM Sheila Dikshit being named from the North East Delhi parliamentary seat.

Dikshit will face off against BJP's Manoj Tiwari and AAP's Dilip Pandey while senior Congress leader Ajay Maken will contest from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat against AAP's Brijesh Goyal. While Maken had finished a distant third from the same seat in 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dikshit had not contested because she was the Governor of Kerala at the time.

The other candidates from the party in Delhi are JP Agarwal (Chandni Chowk), Arvinder Singh Lovely (East Delhi), Rajesh Lilothia (North West Delhi) and Mahabal Mishra (West Delhi). No candidate has yet been named from the South Delhi seat.

With this, the total number of candidates named by Congress for Lok Sabha election 2019 stands at 419.

Over the course of the past several weeks, Congress was involved in talks with AAP over a possible seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi. However, AAP refused to give up seats in Delhi after Congress took a strong stand against a seat-sharing formula in Haryana. AAP would later say that giving up seats in Delhi to Congress was the same as giving up seats to BJP, a party that both AAP and Congress are looking to bring down. (Click here for full report)

All seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi will vote in the sixth phase on May 12.

Tags:
Sheila DikshitAjay MakenArvinder Singh LovelyCongressLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Election Commission issues notification for final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Must Watch

PT7M46S

BJP President Amit Shah slams opposition in press conference from Kolkata