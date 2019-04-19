Congress leader Hardik Patel slapped by unknown person onstage while addressing a poll rally in Gujarat

Congress leader Hardik Patel was slapped by an unidentified person on Friday while he addressing a poll rally at a village in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. A ruckus took place on the stage as all present on dais tried to pull the man away.

The incident was captured on cameras and quickly it spread online.

As soon as Hardik Patel started his speech at Baldana village under Wadhwan taluka, a man suddenly came on the stage and slapped him.

The man, who looked angry and was seen saying something to Hardik Patel after slapping him, was overpowered by pary workers. He was also beaten and taken away from the venue.

The unidentified man was later handed over to the police.

Congress candidate for the Surendranagar Lok Sabha seat, Soma Patel, was present on the dais when Hardik Patel was assaulted.

According to Surendranagar SP, Mahendra Bagadia, the man is yet to be identified.

"We are yet to investigate who the man was and why he slapped Hardik. No one has lodged a complaint with us yet. We are investigating the matter," Bagadia told news agency PTI