Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha files nomination from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

PATNA: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar for Lok Sabha election. He was accompanied by senior Congress leaders in Patna. The seat will go to polls in the last phase of the election on May 19.

Sinha is the incumbent MP from the seat who won the 2014 election as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. He quit the party earlier this year and joined the Congress on April 6.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat.

Sinha has recently stirred a row by claiming that along with other stalwarts, Congress was a party of Pakistan's founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah. "This Congress Parivar (family) was the party of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira, Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Their role in the nation's development, progress and in achieving independence was vital. That is why I have come here (joined the Congress)," he said, adding that he will not leave the party.

However, after uproar over the remark, Sinha took a U-turn and called the statement a "slip of tongue". He said he wanted to take Maulana Azad's name but instead, named Jinnah.