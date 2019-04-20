close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Congress names Sher Singh Gubhaya from Firozpur, Amarinder Singh from Bhatinda

Congress has so far declared 409 candidates for contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

AMRITSAR: The Congress party on Saturday announced two more candidates for contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Punjab.

According to ANI, the Congress high command named its sitting Member of Parliament, Sher Singh Gubaya from Firozpur and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Bhatinda.

 

Warring had earlier served as Youth Congress President in Punjab.

The Rahul Gandhi-led party has so far declared 409 candidates for contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

