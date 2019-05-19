Congress of 2019 is different and more aggressive: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

MALOT: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that the Congress of 2019 is different from that of 2014, adding that regional leaders are now getting their due importance in the party. Singh added that Congress has also become more aggressive in the last five years.

It is to be noted that Singh helped the Congress won 2017 Assembly elections in Punjab after the party was badly defeated in 2014 Lok Sabha poll. "Regional leaders of the party have been given more say in the affairs of the Congress and its policies for states," Singh said.

The Punjab CM said that regional leaders have a better understanding of their states and by giving importance to regional leaders Congress has a better insight into the aspirations of millions of people in India. Singh also praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he is a dynamic leader. He added that under Rahul's leadership, the confidence of Congress has grown and "the defensiveness of the past has given way to new aggression."

"Within the organisation, there is a palpable shift in the way we function. There is more transparency and democracy. Rahul Gandhi, in the past five years, has evolved his style of functioning to connect with the workers at the grassroots," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Singh launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is a liar and deceiver, who only cares about staying in power. "I doubt (PM) Modi has any craze or charm left anywhere in India after five years as prime minister. People had lot of expectations, there was hope among the people but they were taken in by his hyped promises of jobs, doubling of farm income, money in every account etc," he said.

(with PTI inputs)