Congress releases list of 9 candidates for Lok Sabha election

New Delhi: Congress announced a list of nine candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election on Monday. The list includes names of six candidates from Rajasthan, two candidates from Maharashtra and one candidate from Gujarat.

State - Constituency - Name of Candidate

Gujarat - Mahesana - AJ Patel

Maharashtra - Raver - Dr Ulhas Patil

Maharashtra - Pune - Mohan Joshi

Rajasthan - Ganganagar (SC) - Bharatram Meghwal

Rajasthan - Jaipur Rural - Krishna Punia

Rajasthan - Ajmer - Rijju Jhunjhunuwala

Rajasthan - Rajsamand - Devkinadan Gurjar

Rajasthan - Bhilwara - Rampal Sharma

Rajasthan - Jhalawar-Baran - Pramod Sharma