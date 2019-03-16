Congress releases third list of 18 candidates for Lok Sabha polls; Mukul Sangma, Sushmita Dev, Gaurav Gogoi get tickets

NEW DELHI: The Congress party released its third list of 18 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 on Friday night.
Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is contesting from the state's Tura constituency while Congress women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev is contesting from Assam's Silchar.
Gaurav Gogoi, son of Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, will contest from Kaliabor. Tanuj Punia, son of Congress national spokesperson P L Punia, has been fielded from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.
Out of the 18 candidates, five are contesting from Assam, eight from Telangana, two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates' list:
Karimganj (SC), Assam: Swarup Das
Silchar, Assam: Sushmita Dev
Kaliabor, Assam: Gaurav Gogoi
Jorhat, Assam: Sushanta Borgohain
Dibrugarh, Assam: Paban Singh Ghatowar
Shillong, Meghalaya: St Vincent H. Pala
Tura, Meghalaya: Dr. Mukul M. Sangma
Nagaland, Nagaland: K.l. Chishi
Sikkim, Sikkim: Bharat Basnett
Adilabad, Telangana: St Ramesh Rathod
Peddapalle (SC), Telangana: A. Chandra Sekhar
Karimnagar,telangana: Ponnam Prabhakar
Zahirabad, Telangana: K. Madan Mohan Rao
Medak, Telangana: Gali Anil Kumar
Malkajgiri, Telangana: A. Revanth Reddy
Chevella, Telangana: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
Mahabubabad, Telangana: St Porika Balram Naik
Barabanki (Sc), Uttar Pradesh: Tanuj Punia
The Congress Central Election Committee announces the third list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/h65DyWmcZH
— Congress (@INCIndia) March 15, 2019
Congress released its first list of 15 candidates March 7 and the second list of 21 candidates on Congress on March 13.
The party has announced names of 54 candidates so far.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will contest from UP's Raebareli constituency and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency.
The seventeenth Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.