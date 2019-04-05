हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Congress suffers a jolt in Meghalaya, party vice-president Vice President John Filmore Kharshiing quits

Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha seats: Shillong and Tura. They will go to the polls on April 11.

File photo

Shillong: The Congress in Meghalaya on Friday suffered a setback after its Vice President John Filmore Kharshiing resigned from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress as there has been widespread appeal for a change as the incumbent Shillong Lok Sabha MP (Vincent H. Pala) has been there for the last 10 years. They want somebody to lead and take new initiatives," he said.

Pala, 51, seeking a third straight term in the Lok Sabha, is pitted against United Democratic Party`s (UDP) Jemino Mawthoh, Bharatiya Janata Party`s (BJP) Sanbor Shullai and three Independents -- T.H.S. Bonney, Samuel Hashah and Romeo Phira Ranee.

"I am yet to decide who I will support but there have been communications from the UDP as well the BJP," Kharshiing said.

