Congress Working Committee meeting to discuss poll preparedness

New Delhi: With just a little over two weeks to go for the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha 2019 election, the Congress Working Committee has decided to meet and discuss the party's poll preparedness on Monday.

It has been learnt that the top Congress leadership will meet at the party headquarters to take stock of the preparedness ahead of the crucial election. It is likely that Congress also fine-tunes its manifesto, possibly finalising it, before releasing it to the people of the country.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has convened the meeting of the highest decision-making body which had its last meeting in Ahmedabad on March 12. Monday's meeting is likely to be attended by Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Ahmed Patel, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, and other others. News agency PTI reported that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia - made party in-charge for UP, will also be present at the crucial meet.

Discussing poll preparedness and giving finishing touches to the manifesto both are expected to be the key topics of discussion.