Congress yet to finalise ad agency for Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the Congress is still in the process to finalise an agency for its campaigning. The party has taken presentations from 12 companies, and a few of them have been shortlisted.

According to sources, on Saturday, two companies--Brandscope and Graphic Gold--were called for making the presentation.

Brandscope was called for the second time for giving a presentation. However, neither the Congress nor the company has divulged any details.

Graphic Gold was called for the third time to make a presentation. The company is giving details to the members of Congress` Publicity Committee.

In 2014, the Congress` media campaign had been managed by Dentsu India.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will start April 11 with 543 parliamentary seats at stake. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.