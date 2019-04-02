Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of West Bengal. Cooch Behar Constituency encompasses seven assembly segments – Mathabhanga, Coochbehar Uttar, Coochbehar Dakshin, Sitalkuchi, Sitai, Dinhata and Natabari. It is reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes (SC).

Polling in this constituency will be held on April 11, 2019, and the results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be announced on May 23. There are approximately 1,613,417 electors here.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal:-

1 PRABHAT ROY SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 2 GOBINDA CHANDRA ROY All India Forward Bloc 3 HAREKRISHNA SARKAR Independent 4 ADHIKARY PARESH CHANDRA All India Trinamool Congress 5 KANGSA RAJ BARMAN Kamatapur People’s Party (United) 6 PIYA ROY CHOWDHURY Indian National Congress 7 ADHIKARY PARESH CHANDRA All India Trinamool Congress 8 SRI NISITH PRAMANIK Bharatiya Janata Party 9 SUBODH BARMAN Amra Bangalee 10 DHANANJOY BARMAN Welfare Party Of India 11 NARESH CHANDRA ROY Independent 12 NIRMAL KUMAR ROY Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Renuka Sinha of the Trinamool Congress had defeated Forward Bloc's Dipak Kumar Roy and won with a margin of over 87 thousand votes. She, however, died in 2016, following which by-elections were held and Trinamool Congress candidate Partha Pratim Roy won the seat.

In 2014 polls, 82.62 percent voter turnout was recorded across 1986 polling stations. Hem Chandra Barman of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Keshab Chandra Ray of the Indian National Congress were the other candidates who were in the fray.

In the year 2009, Forward Bloc's Nripendra Nath Roy got elected from this seat by defeating Trinamool Congress' Arghya Roy Pradhan by a margin of 33 thousand votes.

The voter turnout across 1685 polling stations for this election was 84.35 percent. BJP's Bhabendra Nath Barman, Bangshi Badan Barman - an Independent – were among other prominent candidates who contested from this seat.