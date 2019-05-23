Counting of votes begins in Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura

The counting for two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Manipur, two in Meghalaya, one in Mizoram, one in Nagaland, one in Sikkim and two in Tripura started at 8 AM on Thursday.

A total of 12 candidates are in the fray from two parliamentary seats of Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal West is one of two Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh - the other being Arunachal East. Arunachal West registered 72.89 percent voter turnout, while the total voter turnout recorded in Arunachal East was 83.52 per cent. The voting for both these seats took place in the first phase on April 11.

The two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur are Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray from Inner Manipur, while eight candidates contested from Outer Manipur. The voting for both these seats took place in the first phase on April 11.

In Meghalaya, the two parliamentary constituencies are Shillong and Tura. Shillong registered 65.47 percent voter turnout in 2019. A total of 6 candidates are in the fray from this seat. Tura registered 81.08 percent voter turnout this time. The voting for both these seats took place in the first phase on April 11.

Six candidates are in the fray for lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram which went to polls in the first phase on April 11. Mizoram registered 63.06 percent voter turnout. The total number of electors in the constituency is 787,777 while the total voter turnout was 496,733. Nagaland constituency is the only Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland. The Nagaland Parliamentary constituency comprises of all the 60 Assembly segments. A total of four candidates are in the fray from this seat.

Sikkim Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire area of Sikkim. The voting in the lone constituency of Sikkim was conducted on April 11. A total of 11 candidates are in the fray from this seat.

The two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura are - Tripura East and Tripura West. Tripura East seat is reserved for the scheduled tribe. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray from this seat, including Jitendra Chaudhury (CPM), Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman (INC) and Rebati Tripura (BJP). Tripura West registered 83.21 percent voter turnout this time. The total number of electors in the constituency is 1,347,381 while the total voter turnout is 1,121,138. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this seat.

Key contests

In Arunachal Pradesh, all eyes will be on Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, 47, who is facing stiff challenge from National People Party's Khyoda Apik, Congress candidate Nabam Tuki, and Jarjum Ete of the JD(S). Tuki is seen as the strongest challenger for Rijiju because he was once the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh and he enjoys a good support of voters. In Meghalaya's Tura, ikman G Momin of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is up against Mukul Sangma of the Congress and Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP). Agatha Sangma is the daughter of PA Sangma, the former chief minister of Meghalaya.

Exit polls predictions

According to India Today-My Axis exit polls prediction, the BJP is expected to sweep Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura - holding two seats each. Congress may maintain control over Nagaland and Mizoram seats. It may also win one seat in Meghalaya. The regional parties may win the second seat in Meghalaya and the lone seat in Sikkim. CVoter and TimesNow-VMR have predicted that Congress and NPP will win one seat each in Meghalaya but Jan Ki Baat has predicted that Congress may win both seats. CVoter and TimesNow-VMR have predicted that BJP will win both seats in Tripura. India Today-My Axis exit poll has also predicted that BJP will win both seats in the state.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Counting for all 542 seats is set to take place on Thursday. Voting in Vellore parliamentary constituency of Tamil Nadu was deferred by Election Commission over allegations of misuse of money power. The outcome of this general election 2019 will choose the 17th Lok Sabha and pave way for the formation of next government.