हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Ka DNA 2019 Conclave

Country comes first for BJP: Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar also added that BJP has its "strength and will also use the weakness of its opponents in elections."

Country comes first for BJP: Manohar Lal Khattar
File photo

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted the strength of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave. "In 2014 we outlined our vision. In 2019 we have our own achievements and I am sure voters will repose their faith in Narendra Modi again," said Khattar. 

He also added that for BJP, the country comes first and the party has its "strength and will also use the weakness of its opponents in election."

During the segment, he also spoke about Balakot airstrike and ASAT missile test. "Narendra Modi gave full freedom to the armed forces and they have destroyed terror camps inside Pakistan. Just a few days ago, our scientists carried out ASAT missile test."

Speaking about his state Haryana and the actions the government has taken against crime, he said, "Crimes like rape are social evils. We have punitive action too for such crimes and we are also trying to bring in a social change. Haryana has death penalty for those who rape child below 12 years of age."

Tags:
India Ka DNA 2019 ConclaveLok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019
Next
Story

BJP has its strength, will use weakness of its opponents in elections: Manohar Lal Khattar

Must Watch

PT39M43S

India Ka DNA 2019: In BJP politics is about serving the people, not contesting polls says Uma Bharti