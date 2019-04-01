Country comes first for BJP: Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted the strength of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave. "In 2014 we outlined our vision. In 2019 we have our own achievements and I am sure voters will repose their faith in Narendra Modi again," said Khattar.

He also added that for BJP, the country comes first and the party has its "strength and will also use the weakness of its opponents in election."

During the segment, he also spoke about Balakot airstrike and ASAT missile test. "Narendra Modi gave full freedom to the armed forces and they have destroyed terror camps inside Pakistan. Just a few days ago, our scientists carried out ASAT missile test."

Speaking about his state Haryana and the actions the government has taken against crime, he said, "Crimes like rape are social evils. We have punitive action too for such crimes and we are also trying to bring in a social change. Haryana has death penalty for those who rape child below 12 years of age."