CPI(M)-led Left Front releases first list of 25 candidates in West Bengal for Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata: After days of deliberations with the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) -led Left Front released its first list of candidates for 25 seats in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019.

The 25 candidates are:

1. Cooch Behar (SC): Govind Rai, AIFB

2. Alipurduar (Tribal): Mili Urao, RSP

3. Jalpaiguri (SC): Bhagirath Ray, CPI(M)

4. Raiganj: Mohd. Salim, CPI(M)

5. Balurghat: Ronen Barman, RSP

6. Murshidabad: Badrudozza Khan, CPI(M)

7. Ranaghat (SC): Rama Biswas,CPI(M)

8. Bonga (SC): Alokesh Das, CPI(M)

9. Dumdum: Nepal Chandra Bhattacharya, CPI(M)

10. Barasat: Haripad Biswas, AIFB

11. Boshirhat: Pallab Sengupta, CPI(M)

12. Jainagar: Subhas Naskar, RSP

13. Daimond Harbour: Dr Fuwad Haleem, CPI(M)

14. Jadavpur: Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya, CPI(M)

15. Kolkata (South): Nandini Mukherjee, CPI(M)

16. Uluberia: Maksuda Khatun, CPI(M)

17. Hooghly: Pradip Saha, CPI(M)

18. Arambagh (SC): Shaktimohan Mullick, CPI(M)

19. Ghatal: Tapan Ganguly, CPI(M)

20. Medinipur: Biplab Bhatt, CPI(M)

21. Purulia: Bir Singh Mahato, AIFB

22. Bishnupur (SC): Sunil Khan, CPI(M)

23. Burdwan East (SC): Ishwarchandra Das, CPI(M)

24. Burdwan Durgapur: Abhas Roy Chowdhury, CPI(M)

25. Birbhum: Dr. Rezaul Karim

Sitting MPs Md. Salim and Badrudozza Khan have been fielded from Raigunj and Murshidabad constituency respectively.

With alliance talks between the Left and the Congress still underway, the party decided to not field candidates in four seats where Congress had won in the 2014 elections. These four seats are traditional Congress bastions – Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin, Jangipur and Berhampur.