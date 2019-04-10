CRPF jawan injured in IED attack by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured on Wednesday after a Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

The Naxals triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Gatta area of Ettapalli in the district.

The attack was aimed at the staff going towards the voting centre. The incident took place when the CRPF team, of 191 battalion, was accompanying a polling party on its way to the polling booth.

The strike comes a day after a BJP MLA and four personnel of his security staff were killed when Naxals blew up their vehicle with an IED in the Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, which falls in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. In view of the polls, security forces have intensified patrolling.

On Wednesday too, an encounter took place between security personnel and the rebels in Rajnandgaon district but no casualty was reported.

A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) raided a Maoist camp in Bukmarka hills adjoining Maharashtra state around 1.15 pm, following which a gun-battle broke out between the security forces and Naxals.

During the exchange of fire, Naxals also triggered three IED blasts. However, on finding the security personnel zeroing-in on them, they fled towards a forest in Gadchiroli district.

Some Naxal-related items were recovered from the spot.